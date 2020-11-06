Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Sweden to participate in the 28th Ministerial Council Meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and hold bilaterals in Stockholm.

On the first day of his program, Minister Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei of Belarus and discussed our relations, regional developments and irregular migration.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Josep Borrell, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and evaluated foreign policy issues on our agenda such as Afghanistan, Libya, Ukraine and Cyprus.

At the last meeting of the first day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with the representatives of the Union of the International Democrats. Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we would continue to provide all kinds of support to protect the rights of our citizens abroad and to find solutions to their problems.

On 2 December 2021, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Ann Linde of Sweden, Chair in Office of the OSCE, and discussed the issues on the OSCE agenda, particularly Afghanistan and Ukraine.

Later, Minister Çavuşoğlu addressed the 28th Ministerial Council Meeting of the OSCE. Minister Çavuşoğlu underlined the need to revive the spirit of cooperation against globalizing security threats.

Minister Çavuşoğlu held also a meeting with Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto in which our efforts in the field of mediation and regional issues were discussed.

Later on the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn of Luxembourg on the 75th anniversary of our diplomatic relations.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev of Kyrgyzstan and Secretary General Baghdad Amreyev of the Organization of Turkic States. During the meeting, the steps to be taken after the historic Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Istanbul were discussed.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of the Russian Federation. During the meeting, our bilateral relations and regional developments including Syria, Libya, Ukraine and the Caucasus were discussed.