Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu attended on 6 November 2021 the inauguration ceremony of the Alanya Office of Sri Lanka’s Antalya Honorary Consulate.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that Honorary Consul Ali Kamburoğlu would make a positive contribution to our relations, and that we would further develop our cooperation with friendly Sri Lanka in the framework of our Asia Anew Initiative.