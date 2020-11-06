Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid a visit to Slovenia on 4 May 2021 to hold bilateral talks.

In Ljubljana, Minister Çavuşoğlu met first with Mufti Nedžad Grabus, President of the Islamic Community in Slovenia, congratulated him on the construction of the first mosque in Ljubljana and the opening of the Islamic Cultural Center, and, since he is about to leave office, also thanked him for his leadership and services.

Later, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Anze Logar of Slovenia and following the meeting a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that our relations were developing in every field, that our trade had surpassed 2 billion US Dollars, that we would increase it in a balanced way, that we would continue to work closely in EU issues during Slovenia’s Term Presidency, and that we would also cooperate for stability and prosperity in the Balkans.

Later, Minister Çavuşoğlu was received by President Borut Pahor of Slovenia.

Minister Çavuşoğlu expressed that we were celebrating 10 years of the Strategic Partnership Agreement, which President Pahor had signed as Prime Minister, that we were pleased that Turkish companies were undertaking important projects in Slovenia, and that we were hoping to see him in Turkey at the South-East European Cooperation Process Summit and Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Prime Minister Janez Jansa of Slovenia, congratulated him for the 30th anniversary of Slovenia‘s independence and also evaluated our bilateral relations during the meeting.

Before leaving Slovenia, Minister Çavuşoğlu visited the Ljubljana Mosque and Islamic Cultural Center.