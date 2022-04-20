Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid visits to Serbia and North Macedonia on 16 June 2022.

In Belgrade, Minister Çavuşoğlu was first received by President Alexander Vucic and our excellent bilateral relations and regional matters, in particular Ukraine and Bosnia and Herzegovina, were discussed during the meeting.

Minister Çavuşoğlu had his second meeting in Serbia with Ivica Dačić, Speaker of the National Assembly of Serbia, and underscored that we would further develop parliamentary relations.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Prime Minister Ana Brnabic of Serbia, and noted that they had evaluated our common projects and that we would further deepen our cooperation in every field.

Lastly in Serbia, Minister Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with his Serbian colleague Nikola Selakoviç and following their meeting a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that our trade volume target was 5 billion U.S. Dollars, that we would soon sign an agreement that enabled travelling with identity cards for the citizens of both countries and that we would open a Consular Office in Niš.

On the margins of the visit, the Agreement on the Fight Against Illicit Trafficking of Cultural Properties was signed as well.

Minister Çavuşoğlu, who travelled to North Macedonia on the same day, first met with the representatives of the Turkish Community, who make significant contributions to the cultural and economic wealth of the country, and underlined that we would always stand by our kinsmen, who constitute a bridge of friendship between our countries.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu met in Ohrid with Member of the European Parliament İlhan Küçük, and congratulated him for his election as Co-President of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe.

Later, Minister Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg of Austria, and discussed our relations and regional issues particularly Ukraine and Syria.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with President Zoran Milanović of Croatia and discussed our bilateral relations, as well as the latest developments in Ukraine and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu congratulated Ervin Ibrahimovic, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Capital Investments and Chairman of the Bosniak Party of Montenegro for his appointment.