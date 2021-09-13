On 13 September 2021, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a meeting in Ankara at the Grand National Assembly of Turkey with Ivica Dacic, President of the National Assembly of Serbia, whom he got together with in Belgrade a short time ago. Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that, with his extensive experience in politics and diplomacy, Ivica Dacic would significantly contribute to the rapid development of our interparliamentary relations.

In the morning of the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with Christian Schmidt, recently appointed High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina and emphasized that we would continue to support the endeavors of the Office of the High Representative for the stability and unity of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Later on the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu attended the Ministerial Meeting via VTC on “The Humanitarian Situation in Afghanistan” organized by the UN and underlined the importance of continued humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with Agustin Vasquez Gomez, Ambassador of El Salvador at the end of his term in our country and thanked him for his contributions to our bilateral relations.