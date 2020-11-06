Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Serbia to hold bilateral meetings and to inaugurate the Turkish Consulate General in Novi Pazar.

Minister Çavuşoğlu started his visit meeting with Turkish business people and stated that we were proud of their success in Serbia. Minister Çavuşoğlu noted also that we were pleased to see that the trade volume between Turkey and Serbia was growing rapidly.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with President Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia and discussed our bilateral relations and regional cooperation projects.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with Prime Minister Ana Brnabic of Serbia and discussed all aspects of our relations. Minister Çavuşoğlu conveyed the expectations of the Turkish investors in Serbia.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic of Serbia.

Following the meeting a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we were determined to strengthen our cooperation with Serbia in every field.

At the end of the first day's program, Minister Çavuşoğlu together with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Culture and Information Maja Gojkovic of Serbia, visited the Bayraklı Mosque, which will be restored by TİKA (Turkish cooperation and Coordination Agency). Minister Çavuşoğlu noted that we would continue to work together to protect our common cultural heritage.

On the second day of his Serbia program, Minister Çavuşoğlu together with Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic of Serbia visited Novi Pazar and met with Mayor Nihat Bisevac of Novi Pazar.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu officially inaugurated our Consulate General in Novi Pazar with Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic of Serbia. Minister Çavuşoğlu wished that our Consulate General in Novi Pazar served to the best interest of our citizens as well as of our brothers and sisters from Sandzak.

Minister Çavuşoğlu met also with the Grand Mufti of the Riyaset of the Islamic Community of Serbia, Sead Nusufović and our brothers and sisters from Sandzak.

Later on the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with political party leaders and associations in Sandzak. Minister Çavuşoğlu conveyed greetings from Turkey and gave a message of unity and solidarity.

Minister Çavuşoğlu visited also the Bosniak National Council and had a warm meeting with President Jasmina Curic. Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we would always stand by our Bosniak brothers and sisters forming a friendship bridge between Turkey and Serbia.

In the framework of his Novi Pazar program, Minister Çavuşoğlu participated in the inauguration of the sports hall renovated by Doğuş Group and visited the construction site of Novi Pazar-Tutin highway, undertaken by Taşyapı. Minister Çavuşoğlu expressed that we were proud of our business people carrying out projects all over the world.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with President Ivica Dacic of the National Assembly of Serbia and underlined that we attaches great importance to the parliamentary dimension of our relations.