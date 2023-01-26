Latest Press Releases Press Releases & Statements Question & Answer Joint Declarations Joint Press Conferences Latest Developments Press Lines
  3. Meeting of Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu with Ivica Dačić, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, 26 January 2023, Ankara
Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with Ivica Dačić, First Deputy and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia in Ankara on 26 January 2023.

Following the meeting, a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that they discussed trade, economy, investment, tourism, culture and the counter-terrorism issues during the meeting. Minister Çavuşoğlu also noted that the bilateral trade volume of Türkiye with Serbia reached to almost $2.5 billion and both countries have a trade volume goal of $5 billion.