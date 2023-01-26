Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with Ivica Dačić, First Deputy and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia in Ankara on 26 January 2023.

Following the meeting, a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that they discussed trade, economy, investment, tourism, culture and the counter-terrorism issues during the meeting. Minister Çavuşoğlu also noted that the bilateral trade volume of Türkiye with Serbia reached to almost $2.5 billion and both countries have a trade volume goal of $5 billion.