Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 4-6 November 2022 to attend the Sir Bani Yas Forum.

In Abu Dhabi, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation oF UAE.

Both Ministers discussed our bilateral relations and regional developments, in particular Ukraine.

In Abu Dhabi, Minister Çavuşoğlu also had bilateral meetings with Demeke Mekonnen Hassen, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Josep Borrell, European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Policy and Security Affairs and Vice-President of the European Commission and Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan.