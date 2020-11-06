Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid an official visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan on 24 February 2022 to co-chair the 7th Meeting of the Joint Strategic Planning Group.

Minister Çavuşoğlu held the 7th Meeting of the Joint Strategic Planning Group via VTC with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi of Kazakhstan, and reiterated the support and solidarity of Türkiye and the Organization of Turkic States to Kazakhstan.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu had a VTC meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and emphasized our common will to further develop our bilateral relations.