Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of the Russian Federation Security Council, in Moscow.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, on the margins of the BRICS+ session, in Nizhny Novgorod.

Minister Hakan Fidan later met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan attended the BRICS+ session with the participation of Foreign Ministers, in Nizhny Novgorod.

Minister Hakan Fidan addressed his counterparts at the BRICS+ session.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Sergei Aleinik, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, on the margins of the BRICS+ session.

Minister Hakan Fidan also met with Taye Atske Selassie, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan lastly was received by Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, at the Kremlin.