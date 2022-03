Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid a visit to the Russian Federation and met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on 16 March 2022.

Following the meeting a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that they followed up on issues discussed in Antalya last week, that our top priority was to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible, and that we hoped that peace and stability prevailed again in our region.