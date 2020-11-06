Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of the Russian Federation on 30 June 2021, and noted that he was pleased to host him in Antalya, a much popular destination for Russian tourists.

A joint press conference was held following the meeting.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that they had evaluated our bilateral relations from trade to energy as well as regional issues, that we had accelerated the joint production of vaccines and that we were aiming to reach the number of tourists before the pandemic.