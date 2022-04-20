Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a meeting in Ankara on 8 June 2022 with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of the Russian Federation.

A joint press conference was held following the meeting.

Minister Çavuşoğlu expressed that regional issues including Libya, Syria, and particularly the war in Ukraine as well as the UN- led plan for the safe shipment of Ukrainian grains were discussed during the meeting, and underscored that ending the war in Ukraine through negotiations would benefit our entire region.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu attended the ninth meeting of the Turkish-Dutch Wittenburg Conference he co-chaired with Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra of the Netherlands, and following the meeting a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu underlined that our deep-rooted relations with the Netherlands dated back 4 centuries, that our mutual investments were approaching 50 billion U.S. Dollars, and that we would further develop our strong ties in the fields of trade and investment.