Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Romania to participate in the Trilateral Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Poland and Romania.

Within the scope of his visit, Minister Çavuşoğlu also held bilateral meetings with his counterparts and other high level authorities.

On his first day in Bucharest, Minister Çavuşoğlu first met with Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu of Romania on the 10th anniversary of our strategic partnership.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that our bilateral trade volume target was 10 billion US Dollars, that we would develop our cooperation in every field, particulary in defense industry and education, and that we were hoping to see him both at the South East European Cooperation Process Summit and at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu adressed the Conference on the 10th Anniversary of Turkey-Romania Strategic Partnership Declaration.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu was received by President Klaus Iohannis of Romania, together with his Romanian and Polish counterparts.

Minister Çavuşoğlu pointed out that the Trilateral Mechanism was important for the stability of our region, and that we would strengthen our cooperation with Romania and Poland in every field.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with the representatives of the Turkish-Tatar kinsmen living in Romania and the Mufti of the Romanian Muslims and stated that we were pleased that the Tatars were represented again in Parliament and that our support would continue in every field for our kinsmen, the most important bridge of friendship with Romania.

Later on, Minister Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani of Georgia, where current regional and bilateral issues were discussed, and expressed that we had reiterated our mutual resolve to strengthen our strategic partnership, and that we would continue to support Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Again on the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu held a meeting with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau, where our relations and regional developments were evaluated, and highlighted that our bilateral trade had increased despite the pandemic, that our trade goal was 10 billion US Dollars, and that we would further our cooperation in the fields of culture, education, civil aviation and defense industry.

On the second day of his program in Bucharest, Minister Çavuşoğlu attended the Trilateral Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Poland and Romania, together with his Polish and Romanian counterparts, and stressed that this mechanism -established 9 years ago- had produced many cooperation projects, and that views were exchanged on NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting, NATO Summit, Ukraine, Black Sea, Syria and Afghanistan.

Lastly, Minister Çavuşoğlu participated in the Turkey-Georgia-Poland-Romania-Ukraine Foreign Ministers meeting, and underlined that we wished the continuation of peace and de-escalation of rising tension in the Black Sea, that we emphasized the importance of diplomacy and dialogue, and that we supported the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Georgia and Ukraine.