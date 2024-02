Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with his Romanian counterpart Luminita Odobescu in Bucharest.

Minister Hakan Fidan was received by Nicolae Ionel Ciucă, President of the Senate of Romania.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan also was received by Marcel Ciolacu, Prime Minister of Romania.

Minister Hakan Fidan later met with:

- Murat Yusuf, Mufti of Romanian Muslims,

- Varol Ahmet, Member of Parliament from Romanian Muslim Tatar Turks Democratic Union (RMTTDB),

- Hüseyin İbram, Member of Parliament from Romanian Democratic Turkish Union (RDTB),

- Gelil Esergep, President of the RMTTDB,

- Fedbi Osman, President of the Romanian Democratic Turkish Union (RDTB) at the Turkish Embassy in Bucharest.