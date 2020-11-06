Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is visiting Latvia to attend the NATO Foreign Ministers Meetings in Riga on 30 November-1 December 2021 and to hold a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts.

Minister Çavuşoğlu held a meeting with Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio of Italy, where our relations and regional issues particularly Libya and Afghanistan were discussed, before the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting.

At the sessions of the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting of the first day, Minister Çavuşoğlu shared our views on the Alliance’s new Strategic Concept ahead of the 2022 Madrid Summit and the challenges in the Euro-Atlantic area.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu held a meeting as well with his Dutch colleague Ben Knapen, where our economic-commercial relations and the recent developments in Afghanistan were discussed.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Liz Truss of the United Kingdom, and discussed our cooperation in defense industry, irregular migration and regional issues.