On 27-28 April 2022 Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Panama to make the first visit at the level of Minister of Foreign Affairs from Türkiye to Panama and to hold bilateral meetings.

On his first day in Panama, Minister Çavuşoğlu examined the Panama Canal, one of the world's most important engineering projects, and stated that we would benefit from this experience for the Istanbul Canal.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with President Silvia Giacoppo of the Latin American and Caribbean Parliament (PARLATINO) and underlined that the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye’s observer status in PARLATINO enhanced our relations with Latin America.

On April 28 2022, Minister Çavuşoğlu was received by the President of Panama, Laurentino Cortizo, and stated that we would further develop our cooperation in all areas, especially in economic and commercial matters.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with his Panamanian counterpart, Erika Mouynes, and a joint press conference was held following the meeting.

Minister Çavuşoğlu noted that cooperation opportunities in the fields of construction, energy, transportation and education were discussed and agreements were signed to improve our tourism and commercial relations.