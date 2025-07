Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan and Yaşar Güler, Minister of National Defense, met with Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.

A joint press conference was held after the meeting.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan and Yaşar Güler, Minister of National Defense were received by Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan, in Islamabad.