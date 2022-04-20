Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a meeting in Ankara with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari of Pakistan on 31 May 2022.

During the meeting preparations of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s visit in Türkiye the day after were reviewed.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we would further develop our cooperation with friendly and brotherly Pakistan on the 75th anniversary of our diplomatic relations.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with Foreign Minister Aurélien Agbénonci of Benin. During the meeting, steps that can be taken to further improve our economic and commercial relations were discussed, and cooperation opportunities, especially in the defense industry and security were evaluated.

In the morning of the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu was the guest of Anadolu Agency's Editors’ Board and made evaluations on the issues related to the international and regional agenda.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with our Counselors and Attachés for religious services and thanked all our officials for religious services who played an important role by teaching Islam in the most accurate way around the world.