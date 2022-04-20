Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a meeting in Ankara on 1 June 2022 with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan and expressed that his timely visit would bring new dimensions to our outstanding relations.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Ambassador Sering Modou Njie of The Gambia at the end of his tenure and wished him success as the newly appointed Minister of Defense

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu had meetings as well with the newly appointed Ambassadors Yerkebulan Sapiyev of Kazakhstan and Do Son Hai of Vietnam, and wished them success during their tenure.