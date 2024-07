Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, together with Yasar Guler, Minister of National Defence, Alparslan Bayraktar, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Ibrahim Kalin, Director of the National Intelligence Organization, Haluk Gorgun, Secretary of Defence Industries, and Ozgur Volkan Agar, Deputy Minister of Trade, attended the joint working meeting under the chairmanship of Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine, Prime Minister of Niger, in Niamey.

Minister Hakan Fidan met with Bakary Yaou Sangaré, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Nigeriens Abroad of Niger.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan also met with General Abdourahamane Tiani, President of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland and Head of State of Niger.