Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met with Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO in Istanbul on 3 November 2022, and following their meeting they held a joint press conference.

Minister Çavuşoğlu noted that they discussed the latest developments in Ukraine, fight against terrorism, and membership of Sweden and Finland to NATO.

Earlier that day in Ankara, Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with Ria Oomen-Ruijten, Member of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.