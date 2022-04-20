Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid a visit to Romania to attend the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Bucharest on 29-30 November 2022, and to hold bilaterals.

Before the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting, Minister Çavuşoğlu participated in the Trilateral Foreign Ministers Meeting of Türkiye-Sweden-Finland in Bucharest, where they reviewed the steps taken in line with the Trilateral Memorandum.

After the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting, Minister Çavuşoğlu had bilatetal talks with his collegues Urmas Reinsalu and Joao Cravinho from Estonia and Portugal.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also addressed the 11th Bucharest Forum and Munich Security Conference Leaders’ Meeting in Bucharest on the same day.

At the Munich Security Conference Meeting in Bucharest that Minister Çavuşoğlu shared our views on the challenges to the security around Black Sea and the steps to be taken to ensure security. At the 11th Bucharest Forum he emphasized the need for a new European security architecture for the challenges we face.

On the second day of his program in Bucharest, Minister Çavuşoğlu held bilatetal talks with his collegues Wopke Hoekstra of the Netherlands, James Cleverly of the United Kingdom, Annalena Baerbock of Germany, Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine ve Rastislav Kacer of Slovakia.

Minister Çavuşoğlu also inaugurated the Bucharet Office of the Union of International Democrats.