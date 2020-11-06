Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid a visit to Belgium to attend the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Brussels on 6-7 April 2022, and to hold bilaterals.

On his first day in Brussels, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with his Canadian colleague Melanie Joly, and during their meeting, our bilateral relations and the recent situation in Ukraine was reviewed.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu inaugurated the “Türkiye’s Beauties” exhibition of the Photojournalists Association of Türkiye.

Minister Çavuşoğlu held his second bilateral meeting in Brussels with Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio of Italy, on the developments in Ukraine and Libya, as well as our cooperation in the fields of defense industry and economy.

Later, Minister Çavuşoğlu discussed our relations, security challenges and the recent developments in Ukraine with Foreign Minister Ann Linde of Sweden.

Minister Çavuşoğlu started his second day (7 April 2022) in Brussels meeting with Foreign Minister Joao Cravinho of Portugal, and discussing the economic relations between our countries and the recent situation in Ukraine.

That same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili of Georgia, congratulated him on his new post and emphasized that we fully support the territorial integrity of Georgia.

On the sidelines of the NATO Meeting, Minister Çavuşoğlu also discussed our economic relations, defense industry cooperation and the issue of Ukraine with Foreign Secrtetary Liz Truss of the United Kingdom.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu discussed our goals of lasting ceasefire and final peace with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine and reiterated our support for the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

On the same day, at the NATO Foreign Ministers Meetings the developments in Ukraine and issues on the Alliance's agenda were evaluated.

Minister Çavuşoğlu noted that the new Strategic Concept that would guide NATO's next ten years was discussed, and that we would further strengthen our cooperation in response to the increasing global security challenges.