Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu participated in the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting held via videoconference on 1 June 2021. During the meeting, preparations for the NATO Summit to be held this month were discussed. Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized our views regarding NATO 2030 Decisions, which will strengthen the Alliance's role.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with Zsolt Nemeth, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Hungarian National Assembly and discussed interparliamentary relations. Minister Çavuşoğlu congratulated Hungary for the Chairmanship of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu participated in the Council of Ministers Meeting of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development held via video conference.