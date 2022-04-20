Minister Hakan Fidan participated in the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting in NATO Headquarters in Brussels on the first day of the meeting.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan later met with David Cameron, Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, George Gerapetritis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, Elina Valtonen, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland, Mariya Gabriel, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria, and Cho Tae-yul, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, in Brussels on the margins of the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting on 3 April 2024.

On the second day of the meeting, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan firstly met with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock.

Minister Hakan Fidan subsequently attended the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting at NATO Headquarters.

Minister Hakan Fidan later met with Hanke Bruins Slot, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan finally met with Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, in Brussels on the margins of the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting.