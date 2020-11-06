Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid a visit to Belgium to attend the NATO Foreign Ministers’ Extraordinary Meeting on 4 March 2022, and to hold bilaterals with his counterparts.

Ahead of the NATO Meeting in Brussels, Minister Çavuşoğlu first discussed the latest situation in Ukraine and our bilateral relations with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss of the United Kingdom.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu discussed the latest developments in Ukraine with Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu of Romania and thanked him for their support in evacuating our citizens.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu attended the Extraordinary Meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs, where views were exchanged on the developments in Ukraine, and as Allies, our support to the political unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine was emphasized.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with his Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra, where our support for Ukraine's territorial integrity was reaffirmed.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu had an exchange of views on the latest situation in Ukraine with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, and also discussed our common areas of cooperation.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu also discussed the situation in Ukraine with Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian of France, Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska of Bulgaria, Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis of Lithuania and Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes of Belgium.