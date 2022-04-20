Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid a visit to Germany, to attend the Informal Meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers held in Berlin on 14-15 May 2022.

On his first day in Berlin, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with his colleagues Ann Linde of Sweden and Pekka Haavisto of Finland.

On 15 May 2022, Minister Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod of Denmark.

On the same, the Informal Meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers was held, where current developments in the Euro-Atlantic region, including Ukraine, as well as other priority issues on NATO's agenda such as the next Strategic Concept and preparations for the Madrid Summit were discussed.