Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid a visit to Moldova on 18 November 2021 to discuss bilateral relations and exchange views on regional issues.

In Chisinau, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova, Nicu Popescu. Following the meeting a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that our will to improve our relations with Moldova in every field was emphasized, and that we fully supported the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Moldova. On this occasion, the “Consultations Plan” that will enhance the coordination between our Ministries was signed.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Bashkan Irina Vlah of Autonomous Territorial Unit of Gagauzia and pointed out that our Gagauz kinsmen strengthened our relations with Moldova.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Igor Grosu, Speaker of the Parliament of Moldova, and stressed that we would further develop the parliamentary dimension of our relations.

Afterwards, Minister Çavuşoğlu discussed our multidimensional relations with Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita of Moldova and noted that we would deepen our strategic partnership and reach 1 billion US Dollar trade volume target.

Minister Çavuşoğlu held his last meeting in Moldova with President Maia Sandu and expressed that we were planning to hold the 2nd Meeting of Turkey-Moldova High Level Strategic Cooperation Council in 2022.