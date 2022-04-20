Minister Çavuşoğlu hosted Battsetseg Batmunkh, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Mongolia, in #Ankara, where they discussed our cooperation in trade, agriculture, transportion, education, health, and mining industry.

After the signing ceremony of multiple agreements, Ministers held a joint press conference.

Minister Çavuşoğlu conveyed Türkiye’s thanks for the solidarity and support of Mongolia after the devastating earthquakes. He stressed that the two countries will elevate relations to the level of strategic partnership.