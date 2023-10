Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan paid a visit to Egypt on 13-14 October 2023.

In his meeting with Turkish businesspeople in Cairo on 13 October, Minister Fidan stated that we will continue to support our citizens and their initiatives abroad.

On 14 October, Minister Fidan first met with Annalena Baerbock, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany.

Then, he met with Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of Egypt.

Minister Fidan had a meeting with Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary General of the League of Arab States.

Minister Fidan had his last meeting in Cairo with Sameh Shoukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt.