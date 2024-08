Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Major General Khaled Megawer, Governor of North Sinai, in El-Arish.

Minister Hakan Fidan later met with Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and Turkish Red Crescent workers.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, visited the Egyptian Red Crescent Logistics Center and was briefed about the coordination of humanitarian aid to be dispatched to Gaza.

Minister Hakan Fidan met with Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary General of the League of Arab States, in El-Alamein.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan was received by Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President of Egypt.

Minister Hakan Fidan met with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty in Cairo. A joint press conference was held after the meeting.