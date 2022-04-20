Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu first held a meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Cairo.

Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that they had opened a new chapter with Egypt, a country with which we had historical ties.The Minister expressed that we would elevate diplomatic relations to the highest level, further develop cooperation in economy, trade, tourism and energy, and increase consultations and cooperation on regional matters.

Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu later met with Turkish investors and business people who serve as engine in our bilateral relations with Egypt. He said that we were proud of their success.

During his visit to Cairo, which concided with the 108th Anniversary of Çanakkale Victory and Martyr’s Day, Minister Çavuşoğlu finally visited the Turkish cemetery in Cairo and commemorated Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and all our heroes and martyrs with respect, mercy and gratitude.