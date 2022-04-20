Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, at the Second Meeting of the Türkiye-Egypt Joint Planning Group held in El-Alamein, signed, respectively, the Minutes of the Joint Planning Group Meeting and the Decision Amending Protocol No. 3 of the Free Trade Agreement concerning "Originating Products" with Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arap Republic of Egypt, International Cooperation and Egyptians Abroad, and Mohamed Farid Saleh, Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade.

On the occasion of the Joint Planning Group meeting, Egyptian Minister Abdelatty also signed Egypt’s Accession Document to the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Strengthening Transport Connectivity Between Türkiye and African Coastal Countries.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates of the Arab Republic of Egypt, in El-Alamein, Egypt.

A joint press conference was held after the meeting.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Major General Hassan Rashad, Head of General Intelligence Service of the Arab Republic of Egypt, in El-Alamein, Egypt.