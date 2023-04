Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Sameh Shoukry, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Egypt in Ankara. Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we are keeping the momentum with Egypt and that we are determined to write the chapter with success stories. Minister Çavuşoğlu also noted that we will son announce appointment of Ambassadors with a joint statement, and we are preparing for a presidential summit.

A Joint Press Conference was held following the meeting.