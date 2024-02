Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Ian Borg, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Malta, in Valetta on 6 February 2024. A joint press conference was held after the meeting.

Minister Hakan Fidan later visited the Turkish Military Cemetery in Marsa, Malta.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan subsequently met with Robert Abela, Prime Minister of Malta, in Valletta.

Minister Hakan Fidan was also received by George Vella, President of Malta.