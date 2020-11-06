Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a meeting in Ankara with Finance and Employment Minister Clyde Caruana of Malta and discussed our cooperation projects.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we would convene soon the 2nd Turkey-Malta Joint Economic and Trade Committee meeting, and that we would further develop Turkey-Libya-Malta trilateral cooperation process.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with President Hasan Turan of Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITF).

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that the situation of our Turkmen brothers and sisters in Iraq was discussed, that we congratulated the new leadership of the ITF and that we would always stand by the Turkmens.