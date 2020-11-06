Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a meeting in Ankara with Foreign and European Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo of the Republic of Malta.

During the meeting, recent developments in Libya, Cyprus and Eastern Mediterranean, Turkey-European Union relations, Turkish investments in Malta, the convening of the Business Council and cooperation opportunities including in the health sector were discussed.

Minister Çavuşoğlu added that he expected to see his counterpart again for the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.