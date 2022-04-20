Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid a visit to Malaysia on 4 August 2022 to hold meetings.

Minister Çavuşoğlu first met with Prime Minister İsmail Sabri Yaakob of Malaysia. During the meeting, the issues discussed at his recent visit to Türkiye were followed up.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah of Malaysia.

Following the meeting, a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that all aspects of our relations were handled, that our trade volume target was 5 billion Dollars and that we would soon sign the updated Free Trade Agreement. Minister Çavuşoğlu also emphasized that we would develop our cooperation in the fields of energy, tourism, transportation and technology.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Senior Defense Minister Hishammuddin Hussein of Malaysia. The Ministers discussed the steps to be taken in the upcoming period in order to improve our defense industry cooperation.