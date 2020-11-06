Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid a visit to the Republic of Maldives on 29-30 January 2022, after visiting the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

On 29 January 2022, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid, Minister of Islamic Affairs Ahmed Zahir and Minister of Home Affairs Imran Abdulla of Maldives.

On 30 January 2022, Minister Çavuşoğlu was received by President Mohamed Solih of the Maldives, and underlined that we would develop our cooperation in the fields of tourism, construction, infrastructure and fishery.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Abdulla Shahid, Foreign Minister of the Maldives and following the meeting a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that we would develop our cooperation in every field from tourism to investments, from environmental issues to the fight against terrorism.

On the occasion of the visit, cooperation agreements on trade, agriculture, environment, culture and diplomacy academies were signed.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with Mohamed Nasheed, Speaker of the Parliament of Maldives and noted that it was agreed to develop our interparlamentary cooperation.

Minister Çavuşoğlu’s visit to the Republic of Maldives constituted the first official visit at the level of Minister of Foreign Affairs from Türkiye to the Republic of Maldives.