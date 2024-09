Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Pedro Sánchez, President of the Government of Spain, together with his counterparts, including members of the Gaza Contact Group mandated by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League.

Minister Hakan Fidan met with José Manuel Albares, Minister for Foreign Affairs, EU and Cooperation of Spain, together with his counterparts, including members of the Gaza Contact Group of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League.