Minister Çavuşoğlu met first with the strategic partner Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban in Budapest.

Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that he thanked Prime Minister Orban for the productive meeting. Minister Çavuşoğlu also noted that he conveyed President Erdoğan's greetings and an invitation from President Erdoğan to Prime Minister Orban to visit Türkiye.

Minister Çavuşoğlu subsequently met with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó. During the meeting, cooperation between the two countries in the fields of economic-commercial, defense, energy, tourism and education was discussed. Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that the relations between Türkiye and Hungary will be elevated to an "Enhanced Strategic Partnership" and added that he appreciated Hungary's contributions to the Organization of Turkic States.

A joint press conference was held following the meeting.

Minister Çavuşoğlu finally attended the panel held in cooperation with “Antalya Diplomacy Forum” (ADF) and “Hungarian Foreign Relations and Foreign Trade Institute” (IFAT) in Budapest.