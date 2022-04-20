Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a meeting in Ankara with Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary on 19 April 2022 and following the meeting a joint press conference was held.

During the meeting, where the situation in Ukraine was also discussed, Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we were establishing the Joint Economic and Trade Committee, and that we would increase the cooperation in defense industry, transport, security, education and migration.

During the visit, the foundation of the new building of the Embassy of Hungary in Ankara was also laid.