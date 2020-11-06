Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid a visit to Lebanon on 15-16 November 2021 to discuss bilateral relations and exchange views on regional issues.

On 15 November in Beirut, Minister Çavuşoğlu met first with Amin Salam, Minister of Economy and Trade of Lebanon and stressed that our support to the economic stability of Lebanon would continue.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with Turkish citizens.

On 16 November 2021, Minister Çavuşoğlu was received by President Michel Aoun and reiterated our support to the brotherly Lebanese people and the stability of Lebanon.

Afterwards, Minister Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with Nabih Berri, Speaker of the Parliament of Lebanon, and reaffirmed our common will to increase contacts between our Parliaments.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu held a meeting with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah BouHabib, where our bilateral relations and regional developments, including Syria and Palestine were discussed. Following the meeting a joint press conference was held.

Minister Çavuşoğlu noted that we would increase our cooperation in tourism, agriculture and energy with brotherly Lebanon.

On this occasion, a memorandum of understanding on diplomatic training between our Ministries was also signed.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu was received by Prime Minister Najib Mikati of Lebanon, discussed our multi-dimensional relations and underlined that our support to the stability of Lebanon would continue.