Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid a visit to Lithuania on 7 July 2021 to attend the 4th Ukraine Reform Conference and to hold bilaterals.

In Vilnius, Minister Çavuşoğlu first participated in the 4th Ukraine Reform Conference and emphasized that we would continue to support Ukraine and its reform efforts.

Later, Minister Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with with Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets of Estonia and stated that we were aiming to enhance our relations with mutual visits.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu held a fruitful meeting with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto on our bilateral relations and cooperation on regional issues.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu discussed our bilateral cooperation with Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis of Lithuania and thanked him for organizing the 4th Ukraine Reform Conference.