Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a meeting in Ankara with his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis on 13 July 2021.

Minister Çavuşoğlu noted that it was their third meeting in the last month, that our contacts were increasing and our relations were strengthening, and that views were exchanged during the meeting on cooperation in tackling irregular migration.

On the same day in the morning, Minister Çavuşoğlu had also a meeting with Yasemi Öztürk, Chairman of the Law, Political Affairs and Foreign Relations Committee of the Republic Assembly of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), and the accompanying delegation.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we would continue to work together for the equal international status and sovereign equality of the Turkish Cypriot people.

On the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu met as well with Samad Seyidov, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Inter-Parliamentary Relations Committee of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, and the accompanying delegation, and stated that our fraternal ties with Azerbaijan were strengthened in all areas thanks to the Shusha Declaration.