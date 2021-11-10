On November 10 2021, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu attended the state ceremony held in Atatürk’s Mausoleum on the occasion of the 83rd anniversary of the passing of Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the Founder of the Republic of Turkey.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with Khaled al-Mishri, President of the High Council of State of Libya, and discussed the current political situation and latest developments.

Minister Çavuşoğlu noted that we wished stability, prosperity and peace prevailed in Libya, and that we would continue to support our Libyan brothers and sisters to this end.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with his Uzbek colleague Abdulaziz Kamilov at a working dinner and discussed with him our economic and cultural cooperation as well as the situation in Afghanistan.