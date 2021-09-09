On 9 September 2021, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a meeting in Ankara with Khaled al-Mishri, who was re-elected as President of High Council of State of Libya and discussed developments and the election process in Libya.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized that we would continue our strong support to brotherly Libya and further develop our cooperation in every field.

Later on the same day, Minister Çavuşoğlu also met with Salem Al-Meslet, new President of the Syrian National Coalition, Annas Abdeh, President of the Syrian Negotiation Commission and Abdurrahman Mustafa, Head of the Syrian Interim Government.

Minister Çavuşoğlu underlined that we were fully supporting the National Coalition and the Interim Government, the legitimate representatives of the Syrian people.