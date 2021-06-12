Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu visited Libya together with Mr. Hulusi Akar, Minister of National Defence, Mr. Süleyman Soylu, Minister of Interior, General Yaşar Güler, Chief of General Staff of Turkish Armed Forces, Mr. Hakan Fidan, Director of National Intelligence Organization, Mr. Fahrettin Altun, Director of Presidency’s Directorate of Communications and Ambassador İbrahim Kalın, Presidential Spokesperson on 12 June 2021.

Minister Çavuşoğlu met with his Libyan counterpart Najla Mangoush in Tripoli and stated that our cooperation would continue stronger in every field, and that they would meet again at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on 18 June.

Then, Minister Çavuşoğlu had a meeting with Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah of the Government of National Unity (GNU) of Libya.

Minister Çavuşoğlu emphasized our support to GNU before Berlin II Conference and stated that we would continue to cooperate for a secure, stable and prosperous Libya.

Later that day, Minister Çavuşoğlu held separate meetings with President Mohammed al-Manfi and the Members Abdullah Hussein al-Lafi and Musa al-Koni of the Presidential Council of Libya, emphasized our support to the national reconciliation efforts and stated that we would increase our support to Libya in every field.

Finally, Minister Çavuşoğlu met with President Halid al-Mashri of the High Council of State of Libya and stressed our commitment to the Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political process.