Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan visited Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) Libya Task Command in Tripoli.

Minister Hakan Fidan later met with Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh of the Government of National Unity of Libya.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan subsequently met with Mohammed Muftah Takala, President of High Council of State of Libya.

Minister Hakan Fidan also met with Abdullah Al-Lafi, Deputy Head of the Presidential Council of Libya.

Minister of Foreign Affairs later met with Mohamed al-Menfi, President of the Libyan Presidential Council.

Minister Hakan Fidan lastly met with Saddek El Kaber, Central Bank Governor of Libya, at Turkish Embassy in Tripoli.